HPTNWS- 7-18-23 ROSE, RUSSELL.jpg

ARCHDALE — Mr. Russell Max Rose, 65, resident of Archdale, died July 7, 2023 at his mother’s home in High Point.

Russell was born Jan. 17, 1958 in Murphy, NC, a son to Harold M. and Morene Garrett Rose. As a resident of this area most of his life, he first worked in truck sales for White’s International and, most recently, worked in traffic safety for Ennis-Flint Incorporated. He enjoyed visiting the beach, fishing, and especially spending time with his grandchildren, never missing his granddaughter’s sporting events.