ARCHDALE — Mr. Russell Max Rose, 65, resident of Archdale, died July 7, 2023 at his mother’s home in High Point.
Russell was born Jan. 17, 1958 in Murphy, NC, a son to Harold M. and Morene Garrett Rose. As a resident of this area most of his life, he first worked in truck sales for White’s International and, most recently, worked in traffic safety for Ennis-Flint Incorporated. He enjoyed visiting the beach, fishing, and especially spending time with his grandchildren, never missing his granddaughter’s sporting events.
Surviving are his two sons, Josh and Jake Rose, both of Archdale; his mother, Morene Rose of High Point; his companion, Robin Breland of Archdale; and his three grandchildren, Olivia, Scarlett and Emery. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Max Rose.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Roger Carmichael officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the organization of your choice. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.