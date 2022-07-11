HIGH POINT — Rudy Hinnant was born January 23, 1928, in Wilson County, North Carolina, to Blenn and Senie Hinnant. He grew up in Kenly, North Carolina, graduated from Kenly High School, worked briefly at the Kenly Motor Company, and attended Elon and Atlantic Christian colleges.
His long insurance career began as a claims adjuster with GAB (General Adjustment Bureau) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1952. During the 1950s, he was branch manager at GAB’s North Carolina offices in Wilson, Rocky Mount, and High Point. In 1960, he became a licensed insurance agent. As an agent, he served initially in the Insurance Department at Wachovia Bank’s home office in Winston-Salem, and later, in Wachovia’s High Point location, where he became a Vice President. In 1969, he founded the Rudy Hinnant Insurance Agency in High Point. There, for 30 years, he served the property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, and estate planning needs of many individuals and businesses in the greater High Point area. In 1999, Wells Fargo Bank purchased the agency, after which Rudy, then a Wells Fargo Vice President, retired.
The most important event in Rudy’s life, however, occurred on March 5, 1967, when he received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
Subsequently, as a born-again Christian, he served as Director and Vice President of Greater Piedmont Teen Challenge for 30 years. He was also a long-time member of the First Wesleyan Church, where he served on the Visitation Committee, ministering to shut-ins, and hospital and nursing home patients. Additionally, he evangelized at the High Point Detention Center and taught men’s classes at the High Point House of Prayer and at Pierced Ministries and Rehab Services. And for many years he was active in the CBMC (Christian Business Men’s Connection) chapter in Greensboro, North Carolina. An active donor, Rudy contributed regularly and generously to numerous churches and ministries over many years.
His civic service included being an active member of the High Point Rotary Club for over 50 years, with a 30-year perfect attendance.
After five months of declining heath, Rudy passed away peacefully in his sleep at Westchester Manor Skilled Nursing Center in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Rudy loved his family, and was loved by them, very much. He is survived by his dear wife, Glenda E. Hinnant, and by two children from his former marriage to Edna Lamm Hinnant, Suzanne Hinnant and Greg Hinnant. He is also survived by his brother, Ralph Harold Hinnant, of Kenly, NC; four grandchildren whom he dearly loved, Samuel Hinnant (and wife, Olivia C. Hinnant), Sarah Koch (and husband, Andy Koch), John Hinnant, and Joseph Hinnant (and wife, Landis B. Hinnant). He also loved his three very young great-grandchildren, Thomas, Lucas, and Bostick Hinnant.
Rudy’s funeral, officiated by Rev. Chris Thore, will be held at 11am on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. Visitation with family members will begin prior to the service at 10am and, after the funeral, a graveside committal service will be held at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery in High Point.
In lieu of flowers, please direct your charitable donations in memory of Rudy to: Samaritan's Purse Ministries - Ukraine Relief Fund, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; web: https://sampur.se/3nUm5RP.
Condolences may be shared on Rudy’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.