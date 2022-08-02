THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Ruby Lee Ross Davis, 84, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022.
THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Ruby Lee Ross Davis, 84, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 12 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Thomasville, NC.
The family will receive friends at the church 30 minutes before the funeral service. S. E. Thomas Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
