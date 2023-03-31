LEXINGTON — Mrs. Ruby McCrary Embler, 91, a resident of Lexington, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington. She was born on Sept. 13, 1931 in Thomasville to the late Martha Kanoy McCrary and William Ford McCrary. Ruby attended Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church in Thomasville where she was an active member of her Sunday School class. For over 60 years she operated Ruby’s Cloth Shop as a seamstress. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John “Bryce” Embler; and four siblings, Vida Furr, Nona Hartman, Margaret Marr, and Clifton McCrary.
Surviving are her two children, Debbie Burge and husband Tony, and Dale Embler and wife Lisa, both of Lexington; her grandson, John “JP” Burge and fiancée Cortnie; one brother, Raymond McCrary and wife Pat; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
