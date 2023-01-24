TRINITY — Ruby Jacqueline “Jackie” Fowler, age 87,went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Ruby was born at home in Davidson County, March 30, 1935, a daughter of the late Carl and Edith Yates Lambeth. She was a homemaker for many years and then worked at Custom Samples. Ruby was married to Wade Harold Fowler in 1958 and he passed away in 1989. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Lambeth and Rachel Jordan. Ruby was a lifelong member of Cid United Methodist Church.

