KERNERSVILLE — Roy Thomas Boykin, 92, of Kernersville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Westchester Manor.

Born August 30, 1930, in Wilson County, he was the son of the late Walter Thomas Boykin Sr. and the late Lizzie Bunn Boykin. Tom was a US Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War in Japan. He graduated from North Carolina State University and attended Southwestern Seminary. Tom was a retired furniture engineer with Miller Desk and a longtime member of Green Street Baptist Church.

