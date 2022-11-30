KERNERSVILLE — Roy Thomas Boykin, 92, of Kernersville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Westchester Manor.
Born August 30, 1930, in Wilson County, he was the son of the late Walter Thomas Boykin Sr. and the late Lizzie Bunn Boykin. Tom was a US Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War in Japan. He graduated from North Carolina State University and attended Southwestern Seminary. Tom was a retired furniture engineer with Miller Desk and a longtime member of Green Street Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Roy T. Boykin Jr. of Reidsville; daughter, Beth Witcher and husband Rick of High Point; grandchildren, Keri Green and husband Brandon, and Daniel Morris and wife Lisa; great-grandchildren, Paisley Green, Maddox Green, Leo Morris, and Brooklyn Morris.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary West Boykin.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. Mark Loy and Mr. Daniel Gardner officiating. Burial will be at 4 p.m. at Nobles Chapel Baptist Church in Sims, NC.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
