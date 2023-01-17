HPTNWS- 1-18-23 GREER, ROY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Roy Stephen Greer (69) of High Point, NC, passed away on Jan. 15, 2023 at the Hospice House of Asheboro.

Steve was born on May 8, 1953 in High Point. He is a son of Edward and Mabel Neister Greer, who currently reside at River Landing in Colfax. He was a 1971 graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School and a 1976 graduate of Appalachian State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in English. He was employed by the Lilly Company in High Point and Orangeburg, SC and Broyhill Furniture Industries in Lenoir, NC. He returned to High Point for his retirement where he enjoyed cooking, reading, writing poetry, and his extensive music collection.

