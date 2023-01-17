HIGH POINT — Roy Stephen Greer (69) of High Point, NC, passed away on Jan. 15, 2023 at the Hospice House of Asheboro.
Steve was born on May 8, 1953 in High Point. He is a son of Edward and Mabel Neister Greer, who currently reside at River Landing in Colfax. He was a 1971 graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School and a 1976 graduate of Appalachian State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in English. He was employed by the Lilly Company in High Point and Orangeburg, SC and Broyhill Furniture Industries in Lenoir, NC. He returned to High Point for his retirement where he enjoyed cooking, reading, writing poetry, and his extensive music collection.
Steve is survived by his parents and three siblings: Edward Greer (Deborah) of Independence, VA, Dale Greer of High Point, and Claire Collins (David) of High Point. He is survived by a nephew, Morgan Greer (Christine) of Raleigh; nieces, Tyler Rutherford of Independence, VA, Anna Collins of Portland, OR, and Julia Collins of Washington, DC, as well as two great-nieces.
A celebration of life will be held at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax, NC on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
