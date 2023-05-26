HIGH POINT — Roy Michael Transeau passed away Saturday May 6. Funeral services will be Sunday May 28, at Cumby Funeral Home in Archdale at 4 p.m. His uncle, Rev. Tommy Brown, will officiate the service.
