TRINITY — Roy H. Lain, 79, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his residence.
He was born August 8, 1943, in Moberly, Missouri, and was the son of the late John and Laura Scott Lain. He retired from the U.S. Army following 22 years of service as a computer specialist for the Department of Defense. He attended Hope Baptist Church in Sophia, loved his computer and enjoyed trips to the lake, especially Oak Hollow Lake.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Delbert Lain.
Roy is survived by his wife, Kathy Jean Lain, whom he married on May 26, 2017; two sons, John Lain and Ron Lain, both of Milford, New Hampshire; step-daughter, Tammy Olson (Danny) of Sophia; one granddaughter, Tiana King (Alex) of Thomasville; two sisters, Wilma Hilton and Kathy Epperly; brother, Harold Lain; and his beloved cats, Murphy and Tiger.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service with Pastor Steve McSwain officiating. Military honors will be accorded following the service.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27205.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Lain family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.