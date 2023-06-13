HPTNWS- 6-14-23 LAIN, ROY.jpg

TRINITY — Roy H. Lain, 79, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his residence.

He was born August 8, 1943, in Moberly, Missouri, and was the son of the late John and Laura Scott Lain. He retired from the U.S. Army following 22 years of service as a computer specialist for the Department of Defense. He attended Hope Baptist Church in Sophia, loved his computer and enjoyed trips to the lake, especially Oak Hollow Lake.