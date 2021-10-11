HIGH POINT– Roxie Anner King Beeson went home to be with her beloved Paul and her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Roxie was born Aug. 21, 1924, in Rockingham County, NC, to John Rain and Dora Fretwell King. She married Paul Beeson in 1946, and they settled in the Wallburg area of Davidson County, NC.
Roxie and Paul welcomed three children, Polly, Brad (Debbie), and Lois to their family. Roxie was a homemaker and very involved in her church, Abbotts Creek Baptist Church. Roxie created and curated the library at the church for many, many years. She enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher, member of the choir, and other groups at the church.
Her love for her faith and church was only surpassed by the love and care she gave her family. She leaves behind, in addition to her three children, six grandchildren: Jill (Mike) Hughes, Jim (Sherry) Snyder, Patrick Beeson, Eric Beeson, Liz Beeson, and Chris (Ashley) Beeson; three great grandchildren: Daniel (Becca) Hills, King Beeson, and Graham Beeson; and two great-great grandchildren: Sadie and Brantley Hills.
Roxie was a lifelong learner; she was always trying out a new hobby and cultivating a new skill. She enjoyed reading, gardening, quilting, traveling, and crafts of all kinds. There was hardly a time that she was still and without a project.
Her husband, Paul; her son-in-law, James Snyder, her parents; three brothers, and one sister preceded her in death.
Due to Covid-19, only a graveside service will be held at Abbotts Creek Baptist Church Cemetery for family and close friends on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Steve Livengood officiating. There will not be a formal visitation. In lieu of any flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
