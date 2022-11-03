TRINITY— Rosie Farmer Norman, age 81, died on Nov. 1, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, VA on Jan. 3, 1941 to Joseph Cephus Farmer Sr. and Okie Bell Hudson.
She attended High Point Central High School. Following High School, she worked as a seamstress and retired from Griffin Upholstery. Rosie had a strong faith and shared it with her family and anyone she came in contact with. She was also a lifelong member of Trinity Baptist Church in Trinity, NC. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and loved taking care of her entire family.
Rosie is survived by her children, James “Jimmy” Norman and wife Ashley; Johnny Norman and Billie Jo; Beverly Gillen and husband Perry; Carl “Andy” Norman and wife Sandy; 18 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; sister Pearl Farmer Welch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Peter Norman Jr.; two sons Peter Norman III and Bruce Norman; grandson Perry “Jason” Gillen.
A graveside service will be held at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407 on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at 2 p.m.
The family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Advantage Funerals & Cremations of Archdale, 120 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263.
In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Hayworth Cancer Center or Hospice of the Piedmont.
The family is under the care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation of Archdale.
