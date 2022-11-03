TRINITY— Rosie Farmer Norman, age 81, died on Nov. 1, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, VA on Jan. 3, 1941 to Joseph Cephus Farmer Sr. and Okie Bell Hudson.

She attended High Point Central High School. Following High School, she worked as a seamstress and retired from Griffin Upholstery. Rosie had a strong faith and shared it with her family and anyone she came in contact with. She was also a lifelong member of Trinity Baptist Church in Trinity, NC. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and loved taking care of her entire family.

Trending Videos