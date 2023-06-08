HPTNWS- 6-9-23 MOORE, RESELYN.jpg

HIGH POINT — Roselyn Delores Moore, “Rozie” was born on June 29, 1961, in Brooklyn, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late Roland Sr. and Minnie Moore. Roselyn was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews and other friends.

She rededicated her life to God on May 24, 2023, and passed on to be with her Lord, and Savior on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 12:40 a.m. at the VA Hospice, in Salisbury NC, after a battle with Cancer.