HIGH POINT — Roselyn Delores Moore, “Rozie” was born on June 29, 1961, in Brooklyn, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late Roland Sr. and Minnie Moore. Roselyn was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews and other friends.
She rededicated her life to God on May 24, 2023, and passed on to be with her Lord, and Savior on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 12:40 a.m. at the VA Hospice, in Salisbury NC, after a battle with Cancer.
Shortly after moving to High Point, NC, she graduated from Ragsdale High School, where she was known for her skills on the track. After graduating, she went on to serve our country in the United States Army from August 23, 1983, until July 1, 1992. After retiring from the military, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Meridian Center until she retired in 2022.
Rozie was a devoted mother, sister, auntie, and friend with a sassy, and strong-driven personality. One of her favorite sayings was “Don’t play yourself Boo!” She loved to cook, and always had a smile on her face. She loved to party, travel, and help others whenever she could.
Left to cherish her memory, one son, D’Andre Marcus Moore and one granddaughter, De’Aja Moore; three sisters, Maria (Leroy) Sanders, Sharon (Larry) Pratt, Kim (Harold) Harris, and one brother, Roland Darryl Moore Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, grand, nieces, grandnephews, best friends, Twann Ballard, April Young, Vernetta Ejidon, Sandy Martin and other relatives, friends, and neighbors.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 3:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.