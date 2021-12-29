ARCHDALE – Mr. Ronnie Elbert Justice, 73, a resident of Kersey Valley Road, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Atrium Health – High Point Medical Center. He was born on August 15, 1948 in Guilford County, NC to Thomas Elbert Justice and Helen Catherine Clodfelter Justice. He was a self-employed carpenter and an avid Bass Fisherman. He won numerous trophies for his expertise in Bass fishing and was of the Baptist faith. He loved his Lord and was a special and kind person.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Lee Justice.
Surviving is his sister, Judy Johnson and husband Jeff of Thomasville; his brothers, Danny Justice and wife Becky of Archdale and Barrie Justice and wife Gayle of Randleman; several nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Buddy.
No formal services will be held. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
