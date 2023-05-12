HIGH POINT — Ronnie Elliott Thompson, 89, of High Point, passed away, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Archdale.
A native of Horry County, South Carolina, Ronnie was born on April 9, 1934, to the late Clarence Thompson and the late Mattie Murdock Thompson. Ronnie proudly served his country in the United States Army. After leaving the service, he came back to High Point and was the owner and operator of Thompson Roofing until his retirement. Ronnie faithfully attended Trinity Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Thompson, Bill Thompson, R.D. Thompson, Roland Thompson, Kermit Thompson; and sister, Emily Thompson Ayscue.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Phyllis Thompson of the home, sons, Jerry Slack of High Point, Randall Thompson of High Point; daughter, Cheryl Chapman of High Point; sister, Betty McCandless of Madison, four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., on Monday, May 15, 2023, in the High Point Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service with Rev. Morris Little officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. – 11:45 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Baptist Church and/or Hospice of the Piedmont.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
