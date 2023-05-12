HPTNWS- 5-13-23 THOMPSON, RONNIE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Ronnie Elliott Thompson, 89, of High Point, passed away, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Archdale.

A native of Horry County, South Carolina, Ronnie was born on April 9, 1934, to the late Clarence Thompson and the late Mattie Murdock Thompson. Ronnie proudly served his country in the United States Army. After leaving the service, he came back to High Point and was the owner and operator of Thompson Roofing until his retirement. Ronnie faithfully attended Trinity Baptist Church.

