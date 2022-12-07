SALISBURY — Ronnie Clinton Jones passed away on Dec. 2, 2022. Ronnie was born on Jan. 28, 1949 in Surry County to Dewitt and Kate Jones. Anyone that knew Ronnie KNEW he loved them and made sure they KNEW Jesus loved them too. Not only did he show his love for people, he lived to make everyone laugh, even on the hardest of days. Anyone that knew dad knew they were going to hear a corny joke or two. Like, why did the chicken cross the road…..to show an opossum it could be done or you’re stepping all in your shoes. Though many heard these jokes over and over throughout the years, it still made their day.
Preceding him in death are his parents, DeWitt Jones, Kate Jones and four sisters, Louise Jones, Maggie Moize, Linda Cox, and Joyce Stratton. Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Pam Jones, son, Travis Jones (Makara), daughter, Holly Jones, sisters, Gail Cole, Peggy Springer (David), grandsons Christopher and Jayden, and numerous nieces and nephews.
