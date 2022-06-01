March 26, 1943 — May 31, 2022
Ronda Elaine Sanders Clodfelter passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday afternoon, May 31, 2022. She was born Friday, March 26, 1943 to the late John Bernard (JB) Sanders and Eva Allene Charles Sanders.
On March 29, 1959, she married the love of her life, the late Franklin (Frank) Delano Clodfelter, who passed away Jan. 23, 2018.
Preceding her in death: Beloved son, Frank Alan Clodfelter, beloved husband, Franklin Delano Clodfelter, Infant Sister, Jane Marie Sanders, Special Niece, Melissa June Hunsucker Threadgill, Special Nephew, John Hue Nelson. Brothers-in-law, Rodney Hunsucker and Danny Nelson.
Surviving to carry on our beloved Mother’s legacy of love: Daughters, Misty Clodfelter Morgan, and Melanie Clodfelter Everhart and husband David. Grandchildren: Jennifer and husband Ryan Louia and Spencer Everhart and Fiancee’ Jayna Hutto. Sisters: Carol Cooper (Luke), Glenda Hunsucker, Joyce Nelson. Brothers: Terry Sanders (Gloria), Don Sanders (Kathy). Special sister-in-law Pearl Campbell. Nephews: Darren Perry (Tammy), Joel Nelson, Brent Sanders (Natosha), Jason Sanders, great-nieces, Ashley Bowers and family, and Addison Nelson; great-nephew, Tanner Sanders; and special poodle companion, Pebbles.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Dr. J.H. Lambeth officiating. No formal visitation will be held.
Please consider donating to Hospice of Davidson County in memory of our Mother, Ronda. On-line condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
