TRINITY — Ronald “Ronnie” Wainright, 70, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
He was born April 4, 1952, in Kinston and was the son of the late Ronald and Dorothy Evelyn Gates Wainright. Prior to his disability retirement, he worked in the automotive industry. Ronnie enjoyed classic Western movies and beach music. He was an avid Duke fan and loved Christmas, but his greatest joy was time with his grandchildren.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Patsy Miller Wainright, whom he married on Sept. 10, 1978; son, Gates Wainright (fiancée, Samantha Richardson) of Thomasville; daughters, Paige Morin (Josh) of Thomasville, and Jennifer Stevenson, of Henderson; six grandchildren, Leyton Wainright, Jasper Morin, Magnolia Morin, Adelyn Morin, Damon Stevenson and Kaylee Stevenson; and two sisters, Molly Mizelle (Gary) of Wilmington and Dorothy Alphin (Ronnie) of Kinston.
A funeral service celebrating Ronnie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Pastor Matt Bryant officiating.
Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Wainright family.
