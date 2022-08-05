TRINITY — Ronald “Ronnie” Wainright, 70, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He was born April 4, 1952, in Kinston and was the son of the late Ronald and Dorothy Evelyn Gates Wainright. Prior to his disability retirement, he worked in the automotive industry. Ronnie enjoyed classic Western movies and beach music. He was an avid Duke fan and loved Christmas, but his greatest joy was time with his grandchildren.

