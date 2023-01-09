THOMASVILLE — Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Trantham, 76, of Thomasville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at his home.
Ronnie was born on March 20, 1946, in Cherokee County, to the late Ernest Trantham and Myrtle Stiles Trantham. Ronnie grew up at Mills Home in Thomasville from 1957 to 1965. He was a member of Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church and was in the Inspiration Sunday School Class. Ronnie also was a member of the Mets Senior Group. He worked for over 38 years as a machinist for Thomas Company/Brass Craft Mfg. He enjoyed fishing at Hatteras and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and Dallas Cowboys. Ronnie was also a master craftsman and enjoyed building furniture and bird houses. On Nov. 4, 1967, he married Karen Love and they enjoyed over 55 years of marriage.
Surviving is his wife, Karen, of the home; a daughter, Julie Trantham Russell and husband Marty, of Thomasville; a son, Brett Andrew Trantham and wife Shea, of Lexington; a brother, Robert Trantham, of Statesville; five sisters, Earlene Ward and husband Don, of Charlotte, Juanette Thomas and husband Dan, of Charlotte, Jeanette Hensley, of Charlotte, Mona Garrison and husband John, of Salisbury, Kaye Mills and husband Gary, of High Point; seven grandchildren, Hayden Russell and wife Jessika, of Seattle, Wash., Kiera Baldock-Martinez and husband Nathan, of Thomasville, Tanner Russell, of Thomasville, Lexi Trantham, of Apex, Colby Trantham, Selah Trantham and Levi Trantham, all of Lexington; two great grandchildren, Valor Harrell and Roman Harrell; extended family and close friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church, 222 Mt. Zion Church Road, Thomasville, with Dr. E. Keith Carroll and Rev. Wilson Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Church cemetery. Memorials may be given to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262.
