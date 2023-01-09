THOMASVILLE — Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Trantham, 76, of Thomasville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at his home.

Ronnie was born on March 20, 1946, in Cherokee County, to the late Ernest Trantham and Myrtle Stiles Trantham. Ronnie grew up at Mills Home in Thomasville from 1957 to 1965. He was a member of Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church and was in the Inspiration Sunday School Class. Ronnie also was a member of the Mets Senior Group. He worked for over 38 years as a machinist for Thomas Company/Brass Craft Mfg. He enjoyed fishing at Hatteras and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and Dallas Cowboys. Ronnie was also a master craftsman and enjoyed building furniture and bird houses. On Nov. 4, 1967, he married Karen Love and they enjoyed over 55 years of marriage.

