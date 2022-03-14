TRINITY— Ronald Alan “Ron” Murr, 65, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022.
He was born Dec. 5, 1956, in High Point, a son of Gene and Nancy Atkins Murr. A resident of this area all his life, he served his country honorably with the US Navy aboard the Aircraft Carrier, U.S.S. America, based in Norfolk, Va. He retired from North State Telephone after 33 years of service and was a member of the former Allen Jay Baptist Church. Ron enjoyed playing golf and family vacations at Carolina Beach. He was a jokester, who loved life and making others smile. He will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, and will be dearly missed. Preceding him in death was a sister, Christy Sellers.
He is survived by his wife of 35 plus years, Jane Andrews Murr; his daughter, Alicia Todd and her husband, Jason; his sons, Jeff Murr and his wife, Jackie, and Stephen Murr and his wife, Sarah; his bonus sons, Rodney Jarrett and Sammy Jarrett ; his parents, Gene and Nancy Atkins Murr; his sister, Debbie Spell and husband David; and his brothers, David Murr and Buddy Murr. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Blake Todd, Shelby Todd, Jaxon Todd, Michael Murr and Amelia Murr. He was lovingly known as “Uncle Ronnie to his many nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Ron’s life will be held on Thursday, March 17, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Pastor Roger Carmichael officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Randolph County Honor Guard. His family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
A special thank you to Dr. Jason Huff, nurses and staff at Hayworth Cancer Center and the doctors, nurses and staff at Hospice Home at Point for their care, love, and compassion shown to Ron and his family.
Memorials in Ron’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262.
Online condolences may be made on Ron’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
