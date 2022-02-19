SOPHIA — Mr. Ronald Lee Gurley, 94, of Sophia, entered his heavenly home Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022, at The Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 19, 1927 in Guilford County, Ronald was the son of the late John Lee Haywood Gurley and Viola Blanche Burton Gurley. In addition to his parents, his wife of 65 years, Wanda Wray Walker Gurley, and his eldest daughter, Renée Lee Gurley, also preceded him in death. Ronald also had one brother, Darrell H. Gurley, and two sisters, Elwanda Harrison and Madeline Walker Laningham who met him with open arms in Heaven.
Ronald is survived by three children, Ginger G. Thomas of Thomasville, Scott Gurley of Sophia, and Sheila Hope (Jeff) of Morganton; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Ronald’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting, 3673 Hoover Hill Rd. Trinity, NC 27370.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Gurley family.
