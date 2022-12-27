TRINITY — Ronald Lawson Kennedy, age 82, husband of Deanna Robertson Kennedy, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Born in Randolph County, he was a son of the late Lawson Clark Kennedy and Myrtle Miller Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy retired from Hickory White Furniture and worked at Holly Ridge Golf Club following his retirement. He loved playing golf and was a member of the High Point Senior Golf Club. He also loved playing cards with family.

