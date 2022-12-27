TRINITY — Ronald Lawson Kennedy, age 82, husband of Deanna Robertson Kennedy, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Born in Randolph County, he was a son of the late Lawson Clark Kennedy and Myrtle Miller Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy retired from Hickory White Furniture and worked at Holly Ridge Golf Club following his retirement. He loved playing golf and was a member of the High Point Senior Golf Club. He also loved playing cards with family.
Mr. Kennedy coached his daughters in basketball and softball and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play many sports. His friends and family found him to be kind, funny and likable.
In addition to his wife of 62 years, Mr. Kennedy is survived by two daughters, Karyn Efird and LeAnn Kennedy; two grandchildren, Nick Efird and Landon Efird; a brother, Bill Kennedy and Debbie; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Gallimore and husband Doak, and Janie Huffman; a brother-in-law, Michael Robertson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two brothers and their wives, Charles Kennedy and wife Judy, and Richard Kennedy and wife Vivian.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, at noon at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, NC, conducted by Rev. Daniel Seungho Han, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, N.C. 27370. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
