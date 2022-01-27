THOMASVILLE — Mr. Ronald Eugene Walker, 80 of Thomasville passed away Jan. 23, 2022 at Jackson Madison County Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Ron was born August 31, 1941 in Gibson County Tennessee to James Walker and Idella Dunahoo Walker. Ron worked many years as a Nuclear Engineer. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville. He was an avid and talented trumpet player and an active member of the Gate City Horizons Band. Ron loved to travel and spend time at the beach. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. Ron was a lifelong friend to many and always made an effort to keep in touch with the people he cared about. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, James Walker.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Mary Jane Tilson Walker of the home; three children, Clay Brandon Walker and wife Stacy, Melinda Walker Fahning and husband Tim, Ronald Andrew Walker and wife Wendy; his mother, Idella Dunahoo Walker; two brothers, James Walker and wife Deborah, and Kevin Walker; three grandchildren, James Brandon Walker and wife Meredith, Delaney Tilson Fahning, Blakely Loren Fahning; and one great-grandchild, Idella Walker.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Danny Leonard and Rev. Rodney Denton officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 till 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests the memorials be sent to the Gate City Horizons Band, c/o Don Earnhardt, 2708 Edenridge Road High Point, NC 27265 or www.gatecityhorizonsband.org/make-a-donation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
