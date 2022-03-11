MACON — Ronald Austin Haynes Sr. died March 9, 2022. He was born May 4, 1937 the son of Colon W. and Mildred Swaim Haynes on the family farm in Davidson County North Carolina.
In his early life he was a member of Springhill Methodist Church High Point, NC and a member of Boy Scout Troop 1 High Point, NC, earning the rank of Eagle.
An avid sports enthusiast, he played baseball and basketball at Hasty High School, making the All Davidson County Basketball Team in 1955, the year he graduated. Attending Duke University, he lettered in basketball his freshman year and graduated in 1959 with a degree in education. A dedicated Duke fan, Ronald was a lifetime member in both the Iron Dukes Athletic Association and the Duke Alumni Association.
In 1959 he entered the U. S. Army serving until 1962, with a tour of duty in South Korea. After his army service, he taught high school and coached sports in Winterville, NC for a few years and then transitioned into industry working as an industrial engineer in the textile industry, eventually moving to Macon, GA to work for the Bibb Manufacturing Company from which he retired. Ronald was a member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church, Macon, GA, active in the Good Timers and the Marshall’s Sunday school class.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lucy Harrell. He is survived by a daughter Jennifer Thomas (Mark), a son Austin Jr., grandsons Travis and Adam Haynes, brothers Joe Herman and C. Wayne, and brother-in-law Stanley Harrell. Also, surviving him is his best friend, companion, and dancing partner Mabel Roberts.
Funeral service for Ronald will be held at Forest Hill United Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, Georgia.
Fairhaven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com
