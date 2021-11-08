ARCHDALE — Mr. Ronal “Ronnie” Perry Smith, 78, of Archdale, passed away peacefully at his residence on Nov. 7, 2021, following a long courageous battle with cancer.
Ron was born July 17, 1943, in Guilford County, a son to Percy and Lucille Newby Smith.
He graduated from Ledford High School. In 2011 he retired from Thomas Built Bus as a shipping supervisor after 49 years. Ronnie was also a long-time high school sports official, refereeing throughout the state of North Carolina.
He refereed football for 51 years, baseball/softball for 24 years, and basketball for 17 years. Ronnie coached little league girls and boys basketball and baseball, and he coached the Wesleyan Varsity softball team for 7 years.
In August of this year, he was awarded the Dick Knox “Golden Whistle” Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to high school athletics. Ron was a lifetime member of Pleasant Grove UMC, where he served on numerous committees and volunteered at the Food Pantry for many years until his health declined. In 1962, he married the former Shirley Parrish, who survives of the residence.
Also surviving are two daughters, Arrow Blackwell (Todd), of High Point, and Dowa Proctor (Dale), of Archdale; a sister, Cynthia Lynch (Gary), of Kernersville; and three grandchildren, Mavrick Blackwell, Koty Proctor, and Kory Proctor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Smith; and two sisters, Beona England and Polly Bowers.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Thomasville, with Rev. John Stein officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the KCLC building.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to two locations: Chuck Clements Scholarship Award for Officials’ Children at 212 Lexington Place, Asheboro, N.C. 27205, or to the Hayworth Cancer Center at 302 Westwood Ave., High Point, N.C. 27262.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for both cancer centers in High Point and Winston Salem, as well as the dedicated, caring staff who assisted Ron throughout his battle
for the past year and a half. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
