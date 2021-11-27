TRINITY — Roland Dale Walser, 74, of Randolph County passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Clear Creek Nursing and Rehab in Mint Hill, NC. He was born on July 19, 1947 to the late Ardell Walser and Aliene Smith Walser. Roland worked for many years at Valspar and attended Mt. Pleasant Church in Trinity. He loved to go out to eat, enjoying BBQ and seafood, loved to fish, and going to old car shows.
Two of his favorite people were his granddaughters, and he loved his fur babies, Bella and Ella. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Walser, and a sister, Geraldine Watts.
Surviving are his wife, Sheila Walser of the home; son, Alex Johnson and wife, Morgan of Franklinville; daughter, Chastity Walser of Thomasville; three brothers, Jesse Walser and wife, Delores of Thomasville, Roger Walser and wife, Jackie of Thomasville, and Ricky Walser and wife, Arlette of Thomasville; one sister, Judy Hicks and husband, Richard of Thomasville; sister-in-law, Louise Burton of Thomasville; and three grandchildren, Jessica Hughes and husband, Joshua of Trinity, Sarah Adkins of Thomasville, and one on the way, Elliot Dereck Johnson.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM, with Tony Watts officiating, at JC Green and Sons Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St. Thomasville, NC. 27360. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 4:00 to 5:00 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.