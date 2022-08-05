LEXINGTON — Roland P. Couch, age 84, died on July 30, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Workplace shooting victim identified
- A recession not likely to be major, bank CEO says
- Local roundup: Bishop’s Pirkl, Agejew earn awards
- Commissioners allocate pandemic funds
- Bobby H. Walden
- Hatch thriving in High Point
- Joseph "Joe" Cox
- Taste of Town returns, has new venue
- Arrest made in workplace shooting
- Church donates to World Relief
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.