HIGH POINT — Mr. Roger Williams, 64, began his Heavenly journey on March 22, 1958. He was born to Mr. Leroy Williams and the late Mrs. Lee Anna McCrae Williams. He finished his journey on Dec. 24, 2022.
Roger attended the public schools of Guilford County and was a graduate of High Point Central High School, Class of 1976. After graduation, he furthered his education at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC. Roger was employed with Furnitureland South as a shipping clerk. He also worked part-time at White’s Convenience Store, because he genuinely loved people and had a bubbly spirit. Everyone remembers his infectious laughter and the respect that he had for all people.
Roger was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church of High Point, where the Rev. Sherman Mason is the pastor.
He leaves his loving wife of 20 years, Mrs. Audrey Bethea Williams, to cherish his memories. He is also survived by a daughter, Ashley Williams, of Pocono, Pa.; his father, Leroy Williams, of High Point, NC; two brothers, Gary (Cathy) Williams, of Orlando, Fla., and Timothy (Priscilla) Williams, of Winston-Salem, NC; two aunts, Mattie McKiver, of Bennettsville, SC, and Margaret DeBerry, of Hartford, Conn.; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. at Guil-Rand Memorial Park, 1550 Hwy. 62 W., High Point, NC, with Pastor Sherman Mason officiating. Mr. Williams may be viewed on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel from 4 until 7 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
