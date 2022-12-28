HIGH POINT — Mr. Roger Williams, 64, began his Heavenly journey on March 22, 1958. He was born to Mr. Leroy Williams and the late Mrs. Lee Anna McCrae Williams. He finished his journey on Dec. 24, 2022.

Roger attended the public schools of Guilford County and was a graduate of High Point Central High School, Class of 1976. After graduation, he furthered his education at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC. Roger was employed with Furnitureland South as a shipping clerk. He also worked part-time at White’s Convenience Store, because he genuinely loved people and had a bubbly spirit. Everyone remembers his infectious laughter and the respect that he had for all people.

