TRINITY — Deacon Roger Steele Jr., age 93 of Trinity, NC was born to the late Roger Steele, Sr., and Eula Spencer Steele on April 25, 1929, in Trinity NC.
A resident of Trinity all his life, Deacon Steele was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Trinity. When the new church was built Deacon Steele was there from the beginning until the end inside and out. He was the chairman of the Deacon Board and served on the building committee, men’s choir, and senior choir. Deacon Steele was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone he could. He also served on the kitchen committee, always assisting where he could even if it was taking out trash or cleaning tables. Deacon Steele retired from Lilly Company as a lab technician after thirty-nine years of service.
He was a devoted father and loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; previous widowed wife, Rose Marie Steele of 53 years; two sons; seven sisters; and two brothers. Survivors who are left to cherish many precious memories include: his devoted wife, Jessie Austin Steele; two daughters, Vicki S. (Dana) Mingo of High Point, and Saundra Lloyd of High Point; two sons, Arnold E. (Paula) Steele of Germany, and Harvey C. Steele of Trinity; his daughter, Kim and Joe McCullough of Alpharetta, GA; sons, Sterling Baker of High Point, and Carlton Baker and wife of Greensboro; eighteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Rachel (Bill) Tucker of Fuquay Varina, NC; one brother, Paul Steele of High Point; two sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 12 noon at First Baptist Church in Trinity, NC. Family visitation and viewing will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. There will be no public viewing at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Community Home Care and Hospice for all the wonderful care that they gave to Deacon Steele and the family.
People’s Funeral Service is assisting the family.
