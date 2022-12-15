HPTNWS- 12-16-22 STEELE, ROGER JR.jpg

TRINITY — Deacon Roger Steele Jr., age 93 of Trinity, NC was born to the late Roger Steele, Sr., and Eula Spencer Steele on April 25, 1929, in Trinity NC.

A resident of Trinity all his life, Deacon Steele was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Trinity. When the new church was built Deacon Steele was there from the beginning until the end inside and out. He was the chairman of the Deacon Board and served on the building committee, men’s choir, and senior choir. Deacon Steele was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone he could. He also served on the kitchen committee, always assisting where he could even if it was taking out trash or cleaning tables. Deacon Steele retired from Lilly Company as a lab technician after thirty-nine years of service.

