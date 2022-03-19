HIGH POINT – Roger Cyril Nance, 92, of High Point, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home.
Born April 29, 1929, in Stokes County, he was a son of the late Curtis Nance and the late Gertrude Nance. Roger was a retired supervisor and installer with North State, and a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Phillip Nance and wife Deborah of Southport; daughter, Annette Waisner and husband Rodney of Trinity; brothers, Curtis O. Nance and wife Billie of Jamestown, and Harold Nance and wife Eva of Fayetteville; and granddaughter, Paige.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Morris Little officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.