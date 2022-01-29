HIGH POINT — Roger “Tommy” Hughes, 68, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
He was born on June 25, 1953 in Davidson County, a son of the late Faytie and Sally Lambeth Hughes. He worked as a heavy equipment operator as long as his health permitted and was of the Pentecostal Faith.
Roger enjoyed deer hunting; especially at the Triple C Hunt Club, and fishing. When his health declined he just enjoyed a visit from friends and family. He will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle and will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his father; two infant sons, Thomas Ray Hughes and Tommy Lee Hughes and by two brothers, Randy Hughes and Howard Hughes.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years; Kathy Clinard Hughes; his son, Eric Hughes and his wife, Amy; his mother, Sally Lambeth Hughes; his sisters, Bonnie Roberts, Sharon Hughes, Betty Hughes and Diane Self; his brothers, Jason Hughes, Edmund Hughes and John Hughes. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Sophie Hughes, Enoch Hughes and Moriah Hughes; his step-grandchildren, Hannah Drohan and Jacob Drohan and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Roger’s life will be held on Wednesday, February 2, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale with Reverend Dr. James Summey officiating. The committal service will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. His family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made on Roger’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
