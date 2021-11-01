ARCHDALE – Mr. Roger “Moe” Hue McDaniel, 69, a resident of Archdale, died Oct. 29, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
He was born August 5, 1952, in Rutherford County, and later moved to the Archdale area where he resided most of his life. He attended Guilford Technical Community College and later worked and retired as a carpenter with several different companies. In his leisure time he enjoyed his cats and developed a love for birds as he learned about the different varieties. He also attended Ashland Street Baptist Church in Archdale and was a U.S. Army veteran. In 2003 he married the former Valerie Adams, who survives of the residence.
Also surviving is his mother, Patricia McDaniel, of Spindale; two sons, Derek McDaniel and wife Casey, of Trinity, and Robert McDaniel and wife Kelby, of Archdale; two granddaughters, Isabella and Olivia; a sister, Patricia Sue Moore and husband Ron, of Spindale; and two brothers, Joey McDaniel and wife Gail, and Del McDaniel, both of Spindale. Family was everything to him and his children were the most important achievement in his life.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the National Cemetery in Salisbury. Memorials may be directed to your local VFW Post.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
