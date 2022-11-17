HPTNWS- 11-18-22 MCRAE, ROGER.jpg

HIGH POINT— Roger Heywood McRae passed away peacefully at his home early Friday morning, Nov. 4, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1936, in Belford, NC, the only child of the late Lacy Vernon McRae and Mary Ruth McRae (Hines). Roger was also preceded in death by his son, Joseph H. Dumas, and his daughter, Regina D. Lindsay.

Roger grew up in the Belford area where he was involved in many activities during high school, including basketball, baseball, and football. It was also there that he met the love of his life, Willie Mae Wright. As pre-teens “Rog and Will” began their lifelong love affair. After many years of dating, Roger and Willie embarked on a new journey together as husband and wife raising eight beautiful children together in a loving Christian home.

