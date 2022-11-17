HIGH POINT— Roger Heywood McRae passed away peacefully at his home early Friday morning, Nov. 4, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1936, in Belford, NC, the only child of the late Lacy Vernon McRae and Mary Ruth McRae (Hines). Roger was also preceded in death by his son, Joseph H. Dumas, and his daughter, Regina D. Lindsay.
Roger grew up in the Belford area where he was involved in many activities during high school, including basketball, baseball, and football. It was also there that he met the love of his life, Willie Mae Wright. As pre-teens “Rog and Will” began their lifelong love affair. After many years of dating, Roger and Willie embarked on a new journey together as husband and wife raising eight beautiful children together in a loving Christian home.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Willie Mae McRae; his sons, Phillip A. McRae (Luanne), of Yardley, PA. and Haywood M. McRae of Shoreline, WA; his daughters, Laverne D. McRae of Greensboro, NC, Vickie L. McRae of High Point, NC, Shannon S. Cuthbertson (Anthony) of Greensboro, NC, Deveda M. McRae of High Point, NC; an honorary son, Darryl G. Bright of McLeansville, NC; his grandchildren, Dedrica M. McRae-Templeton (Zebulon) of Kernersville, NC, Tangerine Y. Medley of Gaithersburg, MD, Cornelius Dumas of High Point, NC, Zariia M. McRae of Charlotte, NC, Phillip A. McRae II of Washington, DC, Sheltron D. Fraser of Greensboro, NC, Sheridan M. McRae of Philadelphia, PA, Gavan T. Cuthbertson of Greensboro, NC, and Declan J. Gaskins of High Point, NC; many wonderful great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends; and a long, delightful list of extended family.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.