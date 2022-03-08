HIGH POINT — Roger Dean Moore went to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 5, 2022 while at home with his family. He had been in declining health for a number of years. He was born in Guilford County on Dec. 12, 1933 a son of the late Thomas Whorton Moore and Beulah Mae Virginia Williams Moore. In addition to his parents Roger was preceded in death by both of his spouses, Anne Sanders Moore and Betty Sledge Moore.
Roger was a lifelong resident of High Point. He began working in local hosiery mills while in high school. He graduated from High Point High School in 1952 and later joined his father and brothers in business at Moore Electric Repair. After working there for 20 years, he started his own business, Allen Jay Tool Repair where he worked until retirement.
He was a former member of Brentwood Baptist Church where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Training Union classes with his late wife Anne Sanders Moore. He joined Green Street Baptist Church in 1972 where he continued to sing in the choir, teach Sunday School, and also served as a Deacon. He was a member of the Saints Alive Choir and also continued to teach Sunday School until 2021. It gave him great joy to serve the Lord through music and teaching.
He cherished spending time with friends and family while hunting, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors. Later in life, he enjoyed traveling across the country to visit family with his late wife Betty Sledge Moore, and seeing many beautiful and historic landmarks of our country. One of the greatest trips he enjoyed making was in 2004 to see his daughter Beverly and her family while they were living in China. He also visited Hong Kong and Thailand during that trip. He spoke of it often afterwards and was always happy to share his experiences and show his photograph album of that trip.
Roger is survived by four children, Beverly Moore Lukasevics and husband Luke of Greensboro, Teresa Moore and husband Michael Efird of Charlotte, Donna Hicks and husband Bob of Archdale and Roger Dale Moore and wife Susan of High Point. He is also survived by a sister Peggy King of Leander, TX, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Roger Dean Moore will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 in the sanctuary of Green Street Baptist Church with the Reverend Mark Loy officiating. The John Riggs Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The family extends their gratitude to the nurses, doctors, and staff at Hospice of the Piedmont for the care of their father.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive High Point NC 27262 or Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N Rotary Dr, High Point, NC 27262 Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
