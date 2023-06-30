HIGH POINT — Roger Darrell Jensen, December 23, 1931 - June 23, 2023
Roger was born in Grant, Michigan, the third child of Jens Jensen and Marie Chaney Jensen. He graduated from Muskegon High School in Muskegon, Michigan, in 1951 and married Barbara Webster in the summer of 1952.
Roger took a job in 1963 with Sturdi-Built Conveyors in Chicago, Ill., before moving to Charlotte, NC in 1964 and to Greensboro in 1968 to work for Burlington Industries and subsequently for Wrangler, designing materials handling systems.
In 1981, he and Barbara took to the road, working on engineering projects all over the country, from New Hampshire to San Jose and from St. Louis to St. Petersburg for Boeing, Cessna, Beech, Saturn, and many other companies, designing parts for automobiles, airplanes, helicopters, missile systems, and the ZR-71 Blackbird. For 20 years, their home base was a condo in Fort Myers, FL. In 2006 they moved to High Point, NC, where Roger continued to work until the age of 85.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, a daughter, Julie Bruck (Ed), a son, Randy (Vicki), a sister, Peggy Jensen (Gerry Nehra), eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother and two sisters, and his younger son, Jeff (Carol).
A memorial service will be held at Wright Chapel, 1720 Westchester Blvd. in High Point, NC on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, is in charge of arrangements.
