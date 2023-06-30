JENSEN,ROGERCOLOR7-1-23.jpg

HIGH POINT — Roger Darrell Jensen, December 23, 1931 - June 23, 2023

Roger was born in Grant, Michigan, the third child of Jens Jensen and Marie Chaney Jensen. He graduated from Muskegon High School in Muskegon, Michigan, in 1951 and married Barbara Webster in the summer of 1952.