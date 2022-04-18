HIGH POINT – Roderic D. Lowry, 84, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Westchester Manor, due to declining health.
Rod was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Porter, Indiana. He is the son of the late George Lowry and Evelyn Rehmstedt Lowry. He graduated from Porter High School and attended Purdue University. He served seven years in the U.S. Army as 1st Lieutenant Ordnance Corps. He retired from Federated Mutual Insurance after 40 years.
He is preceded in death by Linda V. Lowry, first wife, and Lois F. Lowry, second wife, and son Lance Rieger.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children: daughters, Kathy Belk (Alan) of Midland, Yvette Blackman (Chris) of Greensboro, and Cindy Palmer (Josh) of Kernersville; sons, Mike Lowry, of Atlanta, Ga., Mark Lowry, of Kapaa, HI, and Chuck Rieger (Karen) of Trinity; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary K. Lowry, of Squim, Washington, and Anna Clare Deahl (Thom) of Indianapolis.
A private memorial service to be held at a later date.
Forbis & Dick, N. Elm St. in Greensboro, NC, is assisting the Lowry Family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
