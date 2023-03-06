HPTNWS- 3-7-23 MCDUFFIE, ROCKY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Rocky Lee McDuffie departed this earthly life on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Hospice Home of High Point. He was born in Dillon, SC on March 3, 1956 son of the late Preston McDuffie Sr. and Mary London McDuffie. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Pressie Lee Lyles.

Rocky attended and graduated from High Point Central High School in 1974. After graduation he proudly served in the United States Army and retired.

