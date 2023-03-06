HIGH POINT — Mr. Rocky Lee McDuffie departed this earthly life on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Hospice Home of High Point. He was born in Dillon, SC on March 3, 1956 son of the late Preston McDuffie Sr. and Mary London McDuffie. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Pressie Lee Lyles.
Rocky attended and graduated from High Point Central High School in 1974. After graduation he proudly served in the United States Army and retired.
Through the years, Rocky enjoyed Boxing, Fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He touched the lives of so many people. He will truly be missed and will never be forgotten. His legacy will carry on forever reminding us to smile and cherish those around us.
Rocky is survived by Ellen K. McDuffie. From this union two children were born.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his children: Robert Terry, Lekia Terry, Kisha Medley, Rocky Lee McDuffie Jr. and John Wayne McDuffie; five sisters , Minnie Staton, Mary Barrier, Sharon D’Antignac, Robbie Mae Evans and Rosa McDuffie; three brothers, Preston McDuffie Jr., Dickie McDuffie and Grip McDuffie; 16 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
