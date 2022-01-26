ASHEBORO — Robin Keith Felts, 58, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Randolph Health in Asheboro.
He was born March 4, 1963, in High Point and was the son of Ruth Clark Felts Orr and the late Robert Lee Felts. He was a truck driver with Pallet Express in Liberty and enjoyed history and family movie nights.
Robin is survived by his wife, Cindy Prevo Felts, whom he married on Sept. 23, 1983; daughter, Dana Felts (fiancé, Daniel Paquette) of Yadkinville; mother, Ruth Clark Orr and stepfather, Jim Orr, of Archdale; sister, Larena Yost (Lee) of Asheboro; two nieces, Alicia and Ashley; and his beloved dogs, Patches and Layla.
Funeral service celebrating Robin’s life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Landmark Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Hedrick officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the church prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Robin’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Randolph County, P.O. Box 4384, Asheboro, NC 27204.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Felts family.
