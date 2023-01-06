HIGH POINT — Robin Douglas Burrow, 66, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia.
Robin was born March 13, 1956, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Kester Ray Burrow and the late Nadine Bodenhamer Burrow. .Robin was the owner of Wayne Trademark.
He is survived by his companion, Yvonne Blessing; sons, Christopher Robin Burrow (Jessica Smothers) of Thomasville and Jason Nicholas Burrow (Misty Causey) of Mocksville; daughters, Gina Robyn Burrow of Wrightsville Beach and Haley Burrow of Thomasville; brother, Gary Burrow (Rhonda) of New London; sister, Kellie Burrow Holbrook (George) of High Point; grandchildren, Kontessa Causey and Jamon Smothers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Burrow Oxford.
Celebration of Life services will be conducted at 6 p.m., Thursday Jan. 12, 2023, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
