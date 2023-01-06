HPTNWS- 1-7-23 BURROW, ROBIN.jpg

HIGH POINT — Robin Douglas Burrow, 66, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia.

Robin was born March 13, 1956, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Kester Ray Burrow and the late Nadine Bodenhamer Burrow. .Robin was the owner of Wayne Trademark.

