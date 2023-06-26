PALM BEACH — ROBINSON, Roberta Nevis. Nov. 11, 1927 - June 23, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Julian Lawrence Robinson (“Larry”) and adored matriarch to 4 children, 17 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Roberta, an alumna of Northwestern and Ohio State, married on June 23, 1951 and moved to North Carolina where Larry co-founded High Point Furniture Industries. Roberta was co-founder and teacher at the B’nai Israel Synagogue Nursery School, taught speech at High Point University, championed free school lunches, and led the PTA in the successful and peaceful integration of the High Point school system. Roberta retired to Palm Beach, FL where she was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, Board Member at Temple Emanu-El, and involved in charitable activities. Her meaningful legacy continues with her children Sheryl Robinson (Steven Jacobson), Drs. Dana (Steven) Krumholz, the late Randi (and surviving Laurence) Cohen, and Drs. Brad (Elizabeth) Robinson and in her adoring grandchildren: Jonas (Julia), Aaron (Talia), Daniel; Lauren (Ben), Richard (Regina), Andrew (Jenna), Cecily (Amir), Zachary, Charles; Michael (Violette), Benjamin (Jenny), Jacob (Sharry), Samuel; Lawrence, Jordan, Jared, Matthew. May her life be an inspiration and her memory a blessing
