April 16, 1937
to Oct. 20, 2021
HIGH POINT — William Swetnam, 84, of High Point, North Carolina passed away peacefully at Bermuda Commons Rehab Center on Oct. 20, 2021. Robert was born April 1, 1937 in his family’s home in Belvidere, New Jersey to the late Robert Wilson Swetnam and the late Mary Louise (Albertson) Swetnam. Bob was a loving husband and father, who raised two daughters, loved the game of basketball, the outdoors and his faith.
Bob graduated from Belvidere High in 1955 and received a BA degree in History from Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster, Pa. in 1960. Bob was a basketball standout at both institutions and later played basketball with the Easton-Phillipsburg Madisons of the Eastern Professional League. He began his career as a high school educator and basketball coach in Jefferson Township, NJ. He later graduated from the Professional School of Business in Union, NJ and received his insurance broker’s license in 1965, at which time he joined the Blairstown Insurance Agency. He later joined the Education Department of Selective Insurance in Branchville, NJ and went on to run their Government Relations Department, serving as their lobbyist until he retired after 35+ years of distinguished service. Bob also served as the assistant basketball coach at Sussex County Community College for 15 years. He continued to share his love of basketball, serving as the assistant coach for his grandson’s basketball teams. Affectionately known as “Papa”, he will be dearly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and all who knew him.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Marie Elaine (McCann) Swetnam, his daughter Lynn (Swetnam) Pitman and son-in-law Patrick Pitman of Greensboro, North Carolina; his daughter Janette Guillemette and son-in-law Jay Guillemette of Middleboro, MA. Bob leaves behind four grandchildren: Adam Pitman, Erin Pitman, Rachelle Guillemette and Derek Guillemette. He is also survived by his sister Grace Ann (Swetnam) Dilione of Bethlehem, PA. Along with his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brother David Swetnam, formally of Missouri.
A celebration of life service will be held on Nov. 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Deep River Church of Christ, 2067 Deep River Road, High Point, North Carolina 27265. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations be made to the Gerontology Discretionary Fund at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
On-Line: http://wakehealth.edu/give — At the Select a Program drop down; scroll to Aging and Alzheimer’s and choose the Gerontology Discretionary Fund
Mailed Memorial Gifts:
Check payable to Wake Forest Baptist Health
Note in memo line: Gerontology Discretionary Fund/Robert W. Swetnam
Mail to: Office of Philanthropy
P.O. Box 571021
1920 West First Street
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27104
