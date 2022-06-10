THOMASVILLE — Robert “Robbie” Collins White, 59, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his residence.
He was born May 2, 1963, in Greensboro and was the son of the late Alvin White and Phyllis Winfree White. Robbie worked in construction for many years and loved the outdoors. He also enjoyed skiing and flowers, but his greatest joy was being a Pawpaw.
Robbie is survived by his children, Robert Chip White (Brittany), Carley White (Devin), Virginia Ford (Charlie) and Katie Gutherie all of Thomasville; nine grandchildren, Dani, Zariah, Donivan, Alyssia, Thomas, AubreeJean, AubreeRae, Karma, and Maddox; sisters, Sandra Moser (Tommy) of Myrtle Beach and Pat Haferbecker (Rick) of Greensboro; and brother, Tommy White of Greensboro.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Robbie’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the White family.
