HPTNWS- 8-13-22 APPLE, ROBERT.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Robert “Bobby” Weaver Apple, 79, a resident of High Point, North Carolina, went to his eternal home on August 9, 2022. He passed away peacefully at home.

Bobby was born March 11, 1943, in Greensboro, NC to the late Avery William Apple and Sarah Frances Weaver. He graduated from Greensboro High School in 1961 and attended Guilford College. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Trending Videos