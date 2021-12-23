BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Born: Nov. 29, 1982, in Columbia, SC.
Died: Dec. 4, 2021, in Birmingham, AL at the Cancer Center.
He is survived by his Wife Jamie, two sons Silas and Jonah Bradley, Mother Renee, Stepfather Tim Millisor, Stepsister Guin (Michael) Atkins, Stepbrother Brian Millisor and a special friend, like a sister Danielle Gurling.
As well as a host of family including Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, two nieces, a nephew and close friends who were like family.
He is predeceased by his adopted father Daryl Bradley and biological father Richard Phillips.
Service on Jan. 5, 2022, in High Point, NC at the Allen Jay Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located on 1073 E Springfield Rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.