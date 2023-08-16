HIGH POINT — Robert “Robbie” Templeton Myers, 76 passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 20, 2023, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point. The family will greet friends following the service. A complete obituary may be viewed on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com . Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- RCSS superintendent welcomes students, staff and parents back
- Sheriff's office conducts school supply drive Aug. 21-25
- Luncheon recognizes stellar teachers
- Princeton Review recognizes HPU
- God needs us to take care of ourselves
- Guilford superintendent gets pay bonus
- Local student joins medical mission trip
- Randolph unemployment rate remains low
Most Popular
Articles
- Former bar to get new use
- City mulls downtown parking options
- Couple recognized for food pantry outreach
- Storm brings power outages
- James Norris Franklin Jr.
- Thomasville musician to teach, learn in Spain
- Archdale receives state parks grant
- William “Bill” Ray Williamson Jr.
- Coming up on time to fish
- Wheatmore soccer beats East to open season
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.