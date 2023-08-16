HIGH POINT — Robert “Robbie” Templeton Myers, 76 passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 20, 2023, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point. The family will greet friends following the service. A complete obituary may be viewed on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com . Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point