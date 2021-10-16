May 30,1960 - Sept. 30, 2021
HIGH POINT — Born in High Point to the late Porter James Bryson & Billie Sue Bryson of High Point.
Robbie attended High Point Central High School and East Carolina University, member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity at ECU and a member of the High Point Elks.
Robbie was a member of Oak View Baptist Church, for 26 years and he attended Oakhill Friends Meeting in his youth. Robbie was the owner of Triad Fitness Center of High Point;
Receiving of friends will be on October 21, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Oak View Baptist Church at 810 Oakview Road in High Point.
Celebration of Life Service on October 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Steve Smith, Reverend Donald Duncan and Reverend Jim Smith followed by a graveside service at Floral Gardens Park Cemetery.
Those who survive Robbie are his wife Leigh Brown Bryson; daughters: Taylor Bryson Heiden, Casey Rai Bryson and fiancé, Sean Fitzpatrick, Jessica Bryson Helms and husband Parker Helms, and Brooke Noel Bryson; grandchild: Benjamin Heiden. Furbabies: Lula & Zoey; grand furbabies: Chief, Abby, Bear, Rev. Also surviving are his father and mother-in-law: Mr. & Mrs. Raeford Brown of Wrightsville Beach; surviving brother in law: Kyle Brown of Charlotte; surviving brothers: Kirby Bryson, Kent Bryson and wife. Jennifer, Ray Bryson, and wife, Cheryl; surviving nieces and nephews: Carson Brown, Connor Brown, Collin Brown, Savannah Bryson, Justin Bryson, Will Bryson, Tucker Bryson, Katie Bryson, Caleb Bryson and wife, Kaitlyn, daughter: Isabelle Bryson, Toby Bryson, Macy Bryson, Ava Bryson.
You may send flowers or make memorial contributions to the High Point Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (HPCPAAA) a support group benefiting the High Point Police Department. Donations should be addressed to: HPCPAAA, Attn: Reneece Huntley, 1730 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262.
The funeral will stream live at Oak View Baptist Church YouTube channel.
My Sweet Robbie,
How do I compile your amazing 61 years into this? How can I, not just tell others, but actually show them who you are? We said, “Forever Together,” and forever came way too soon. You are my best friend, my soulmate, my husband, my confidant & my knight in shining armor.
You are my back rubs at night and my sweet kisses in the morning.
My “scratch card lucky bug” and my “Alex’s House Junky”. (Stumante, you need to name the sweet tea after Robbie) As your grandson Benji says, “My Papa is the Hulk.” You are my gentle sweet giant. Your love for me and our girls is endless and you are the most loving and selfless man I know. I don’t think you really ever bought yourself much because you always wanted to make sure we had whatever we needed and wanted. Your love, grace and kindness is felt by everyone who you come in contact with. You had a way of making whoever you were talking to feel as if they were the only one in the room.
You stole my heart in that upstairs bedroom closet at Tar River Apts. In Greenville, NC and we never looked back (remember opera creme cookies on the couch) You made me the happiest girl in the world on May 15, 1987 when we eloped and I became your wife. Do you remember that day??? Our wedding was like a re-run out of Andy Griffith. Me, You & the minister. He said, “do you have any witnesses?
We both looked at each other and you called your brothers, Kent (Nutt), Kirby (Doc) and Otis. Yes….. I said Otis. Within 15 min. We had 3 guys standing there in hunting fatigues with shotguns and hats, me in my white dress and you in your suit. If only I had a picture (Kirby???).
Fast forward to July 29, 1988, our first beautiful baby girl, Taylor Leigh was born. Then on August 7, 1990, here came our little peanut, Casey Rai. On March 25, 1992 out came our fighter, Jessica Elizabeth, and on September 29, 1994, our tenacious Brooke Noel showed up. Our family was a fairytale and you were our protector. I am so thankful that your wonderful brothers, Kirby, Ray & Kent shared you with me. The FAB 4!!!
God has truly blessed our 37 years together. It wasn’t always easy, but you and I together, “Team Bryson,” never quit!! It’s like that picture I found, “A perfect marriage is just 2 imperfect people who refuse to give up”.
As I sit here on our front porch looking out at the gym, I am so proud of you. I am so blessed to have been your wife. You truly are one of a kind. You fought the fight and now, sweet boy, rest in the arms of Jesus. We will see each other again someday. You will forever be with me and our girls.
We Love You Forever & Ever,
Leigh, Taylor, Casey, Jessie, Brooke, Benji, Kent, Kirby, Ray
