GREENSBORO — Robert Garland Pegram Jr., 58, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born Feb. 1, 1964, in High Point and was the son of Robert Garland Pegram Sr. and Nancy Saferight Pegram of Greensboro. He was a graduate of Ragsdale High School, Class of 1982. Robert worked for 38 years with Thomas Built Buses and helped care for the family farm. He provided and sold hay and firewood to many in his community and could often be found welding or tinkering in his workshop, oftentimes simply helping friends and neighbors. Robert was the kind of person who never met a stranger and was always willing to help others with no expectation of anything in return. He enjoyed antiques and especially loved restoring antique tractors, many of which he continued to use on the farm.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Brad Pegram, and his best friend, his bloodhound, Luke, died with him in the accident.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by five sisters, Sue Fields (Tim) of Jamestown, Lois Fransen (Paul) of Stoneville, Carol Lamar of Leasburg, Daphne Pegram of Lillington and Melissa Folsom (Jon) of Greensboro; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service celebrating Robert’s life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Vickrey Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with his brother-in-law, Pastor Jon Folsom, officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Robert’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army of High Point, P.O. Box 300, High Point, NC 27261; or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Pegram family.
