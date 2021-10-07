HIGH POINT – Robert “Moses” Leon McMillan, 83 of High Point, peacefully stepped into eternity with Jesus on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. He was born on Dec. 30, 1937, to Lester Robert McMillan and Ometa Matilda Owens Jordan in High Point. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Becky Marada, son, Terry McMillan, grandson, Nicolas McMillan. Left to cherish his memories are his son, Camron McMillan; daughter-in -law, Peggy McMillan; grandchildren, Adam McMillan, Lucas McMillan, Charlie Harrelson, Sara Nelson; great grandchild, Maggie McMillan. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday,
Oct. 9, 2021, at His Laboring Few Ministries, 812 Martin Luther King Drive, Thomasville, NC. The family will receive friends and family from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, service to begin at 12, burial will follow at Lebanon United Methodist Church, 237 Idol Street, High Point. In Lieu of flowers, Moses requested that memorial donations be sent to His Laboring Few Ministries Harvest Camp, 812 Martin Luther King Drive, Thomasville, NC 27360. B & B Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family.
