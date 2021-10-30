HIGH POINT — Robert Melvin Nelson, 91, passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. He was born on Feb. 6, 1930, in Rossville, Illinois, to the late John C. Nelson and Anna Christiansen Nelson.
Robert served his country in the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel for 20 years, from Oct. 14, 1953, and retiring honorably on Jan. 31, 1973. He received his undergraduate degree in Special Education from Illinois State in 1952 and later earned his master’s degree from Georgetown University. Robert retired to North Carolina in 1973, where he and Joyce started a family business, Nelson Greenhouses.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, John C. Nelson and Anna Christiansen Nelson; his two brothers, Carl Nelson and Howard Nelson; and his sisters, Catherine Fagner, Martha Custer, Bertha Marshall and Anna Mae McCumber.
Robert is survived by the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Joyce Rhen Nelson; his son, Ronald Melvin Nelson; his three granddaughters, Ronnie Marie Nelson, Melissa Nelson-Cowan and Claire Anna-Joy Nelson; his three great-grandchildren, Connor Nicholas Nelson, Garret Michael Cowan and Autumn Willow Cowan; and his sister, Viola Morris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to Alcoholics Home Inc. in Jamestown, NC, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
A graveside service for Robert will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. at Floral Garden Memorial Park.
Online condolences for the family may be made at www.sechrestdavis
