LEXINGTON – Robert Louis Elliott (85) of Lexington, NC died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. He was born Dec. 12, 1935 in Mt. Airy and delivered by his grandfather, Dr. John L. Woltz, a country doctor who delivered all of his own children and grandchildren. While attending High Point College, Bob met the love of his life, Carolyn Davis. They were married June 13, 1958. He was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church where he served in leadership positions, sang in the choir and was a faithful singer/founding member in Christ Ambassadors men’s chorus. He retired in Lexington, a member of First UMC and participated in Open Hands Ministries. Bob had a tremendous faith in Jesus, sense of humor and love for family. He enjoyed fishing, beach trips and amateur radio (AB4AQ). He never met a stranger.
Bob is survived by his daughters Jennifer Jackson (Randall) and Jacqueline Tookey (Jack), grandchildren of whom he was very proud, Rachel Jackson, Kelly Jackson (Torrey), Jack Paul Tookey, Jenessa Gjeltema, David Tookey and Ashlyn High (David), great-grandchildren Iam and Elliott Lynn, sister-in-law Alberta Swain Elliott, six nieces, two nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Davis Elliott, parents Kerley Commodore Elliott and Lola Woltz Elliott, brothers Henry Kerley Elliott and Greer Woltz Elliott (Mary Kent), sister Louise Elliott Reed (Tony) and one nephew.
The family wishes to thank the devoted and encouraging staff at Piedmont Crossing who enriched his life in his last years.
A Memorial Celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a future date. Please see Davidson Funeral Home website (www.davidsonfuneralhome.net) for full details. Memorial donations may be made to EveryAge Foundation for Piedmont Crossing Health Care Unit, 100 Hedrick Drive, Thomasville, NC, 27360.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.