HIGH POINT — Robert Lee Witcher, 73, passed away on March 13, 2022. A burial will take place on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park. Advantage Funerals of Archdale is assisting the family with services.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- United Way to host Red Nose Day
- Hundreds of gallons of gas stolen
- Early voting schedules set for primary
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Southwest beats Western, stays undefeated
- AP source: Cubs, Seiya Suzuki agree to $85M, 5-year deal
- Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair
- Buck, Aikman going from Fox to ESPN's 'Monday Night' booth
- Physicist Eugene Parker, namesake of NASA probe, dies at 94
Most Popular
Articles
- Police miss gun on man booked into jail
- City gets day-center funds
- Publix developer describes plan
- Jeannene Swaim Hedgecock
- Motivational speaker takes role at HPU
- HPCA golf tops Westchester in early-season match
- State: Nursing home failed to prepare
- Wanted 3-16-22
- Robert (Bobby) Boswell Jr.
- Change may be requested to city charter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.